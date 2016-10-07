HOUSTON -- We're talking Houston sports today!Are the Houston Texans for real with? We'll know as they face off against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. It's also time for the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma, and the University of Houston will take on the Navy. Something else to watch out for; the Houston Rockets are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans. Time to show some H-Town spirit and check out Raheel Ramzanali's Sports Fix!
Sports Fix: H-Town’s Texans, Cougars and Rockets gearing up for some big games
