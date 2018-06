(CNN) — Melania Trump condemned remarks made by her husband, Donald Trump, in 2005 in which he made sexually aggressive remarks about women. “The words my husband used are unacceptable and offensive to me,” she said in a statement released by Donald Trump’s campaign. “This does not represent the man that I know. He has the heart and mind of a leader. I hope people will accept his apology, as I have, and focus on the important issues facing our nation and the world. “