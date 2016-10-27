8 members of “Kream Clicc Gang” arrested in raid; found with drugs, jewelry, lots of cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT BEND, Texas -- Several members of a Houston rap group were arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including drug trafficking and money laundering, in a multi-agency raid in Fort Bend County.

According to investigators, members of the "Kream Clicc Gang" were using the U.S. Postal Service to ship hydroponic marijuana from California to Texas. Over the course of the investigation, more than 1,000 pounds of narcotics were trafficked and drug proceeds in excess of $300,000 were illegally laundered. The Houston Police Department (HPD), Major Offenders Division and the HPD Divisional Gang Unit assisted in the investigation.

On Oct. 20, members of the Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force conducted an orchestrated raid at several locations with the assistance of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division, Texas Department of Public Safety - Houston Texas Anti-Gang unit, Houston Police Department SWAT, Crime Reduction Unit, Midwest Divisional Gang Unit and the Westside Hot Spot Unit. These operations took place at multiple residences in Fort Bend County and Harris County where approximately 85 pounds of Marijuana, 2,000 Xanax pills, 13 firearms (three confirmed stolen), body armor, cash, jewelry and drug contraband indicative of manufacturing, packaging and distributing illicit narcotics were seized.

“We work closely with our partners in law enforcement to arrest and prosecute those who misuse the U.S. Mail for criminal purposes,” said Adrian Gonzales, inspector in charge of the U.S. Postal Service - Houston Division.

Emekwanem Biosah, 26, is known in the rap game as "Maxo Kream." After posting $200,000, he denied the charges in a video posted on Twitter.

"They're out here saying organized crime, bro," he said. "I'm organizing music for my album....Doing right....Trying to take care of the family."

He even showed some love to his fans.

"Shout out to all my fans for all the support!" he said. "Love ya'll, man! Ya feel me?"

Authorities were also feeling the love -- for each other -- and how their joint effort took the men off the streets.

“I am proud of how well all the different agencies involved in this operation have worked together to take down some pretty bad people,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.

The following were also arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, money laundering and delivery of marijuana:

Mmadu Biosah, 24, of Houston. Bond set at $235,000

Joshua Biosah, 21, of Houston. Bond set at $235,000

Vision Nwabufo, 21, of Houston. Bond set at $220,000

Anthony Bacot, 24, of Houston. Bond set at $220,000

Sadiq Amusan, 22, of the Richmond area. Bond set at $200,000

Keith Emordi, 22, of Houston. Bond set at $220,500

Rashard Martin, 21, of Houston. Bond set at $200,000