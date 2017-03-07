HOUSTON — NewsFix got down and dirty with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Bar-B-Que Cook-Off while visiting the hottest tents during the festival's opening weekend. No space for wall flowers at the Pitmaker BBQ Addiction where Rodeo attendees chowed on tender brisket, drunk spiked punched and danced the night away.
Close-Up: Folks wild out at Pitmaker BBQ Addiction during Houston Rodeo
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
