Houston area women “Pucker Up for a Change” to help others in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Socially-conscious fashionistas joined together Tuesday to "Pucker Up for Change," an innovative, conscious cause marketing campaign merging beauty, glamour, media, entertainment, and technology with activism and giving back. The first campaign will launch with some of Houston’s most dedicated Impact Makers, Celebrities, Advocates, Strategist, Innovators, Artists, Philanthropists, Volunteers, Fashion and Beauty Icons and Influencers, before shooting counterparts in Los Angeles, New York, and other major cities. These women (and some men) are dubbed RBRW’s Socially Conscious Fashionistas.

“We are blessed to have been a part of serving communities for over 17 years. Being a part of making over battered women shelters, beauty make overs for battered women, providing new appliances for soup kitchens, furniture and resources for day care centers; prom dresses for teens, and other organizations servicing much needed communities," said Real Beauty Real Women founder and the original socially conscious fashionista, Jacquelyn Aluotto. "We are proud of all these socially conscious fashionistas that help us make a difference and believe that the most fashionable and glamorous thing is making a difference and standing up for what is right. This year we honor our non-profits, causes, and socially conscious fashionistas with RBRW’s first lipstick line.”

A portion of the proceeds from the lipstick line will go to the Real Beauty Real Women Foundation, which focuses on combatting trafficking, domestic violence, and other issues of social and economic justice.

Along with their non-profit Break the Cycle (also known as the Real Beauty Real Women Foundation) and sponsor Pick It Up Pictures, RBRW has made over shelters and organizations serving much needed communities through the web series the NIMBY Project, highlighting issue with celebrities through the NIMBY Experience such as poverty and sex trafficking. The first documentary, Not in My Back Yard, received a standing ovation in Washington by over 60 delegates representing countries at the World's Women Conference of Shelters.

Click here for more information.