NewsFix in Space: Atlas V Rocket, spacebot, earth adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.-- Today's adventure starts with a picture-perfect blast off of the Atlas V Rocket, which will extend the research legacy for living and working in space.

The Atlas V has about 8,000 pounds of supplies to deliver to the International Space Station and is scheduled to arrive on Saturday.

The Space Station will also be hosting a new Russian spacebot named F.E.D.O.R. which is an acronym for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research.

F.E.D.O.R. isn't scheduled to fly into space until 2021, but he's been trained to do all sorts of helpful tasks like drilling, soldering, driving, and even shooting.

Finally, just in time for Earth Day, NASA has decided to put our planet up for adoption.

NASA has divided the world into 64,000 pieces space rock. If you post on social media using #AdoptThePlanet you can get a piece of the rock.

Lastly, don't forget the asteroid that is scheduled to fly by Earth on April 19th.

Hopefully, it won't come too close for comfort.