Man caught using cellphone to film up woman’s dress at H-E-B, police say

Posted 12:18 PM, June 6, 2017, by , Updated at 02:30PM, June 7, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CYPRESS, Texas– A man has been arrested after being caught using his cellphone to film and photograph up a woman’s dress at a grocery store.

A 21-year-old woman was on the dairy aisle at H-E-B located at 9722 Fry Rd. on May 31, when Wilfredo Orrego, 61, told her that he saw a man use his phone to look underneath her dress.

The woman contacted the store manager and the police, who pulled the surveillance footage at the store.

The store camera caught Isaac Fabian Smith, 20, bending down and placing his phone underneath the woman’s dress to record and photograph her.

Police used surveillance footage from the parking lot to retain Smith’s license plate number, which led them to his home address.

Smith has been charged with improper photography and visual recording.