HPD: Taxi driver shot after apartment robbery in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Investigators suspect several alleged robbers were involved in the shooting of a taxi driver parked outside a southwest Houston apartment complex, the police department said.

Houston police responded to a shooting around midnight at complex at Elm and Rampart streets. When officers arrived, they found the cab driver shot in the abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Investigators believe four to five men had robbed someone at the complex, and then the group ran into the street where the victim was parked. The men then robbed the cab driver, shooting him before running south down Rampart Street, police said.

Officers are interviewing witnesses to get a description of the suspects, Lt. Larry Crowson said.