HPD: Suspects shoot robbery victim multiple times in north Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for three suspected robbers after a man was shot multiple times Wednesday morning.

Police said the victim was walking to The Thicket Apartment in the 1300 block of Northborough Drive around 12:30 a.m. when the suspects approached him.

The men — dressed in hoodies — held the victim at gunpoint and demanded his cash and belongings. During the altercation, the victim threw his cell phone at the suspects in an attempt to escape. Investigators said one of the suspect opened fire on the victim, hitting him twice in the leg and once in the arm.

He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

It’s unclear how much the suspect’s got away with.