HOUSTON — The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Houston Appreciation Weekend

Drake brings Houston appreciation weekend back! Drizzy Drake and the OVO camp are taking over H-Town for a 4-day weekend of parties and charity events. Drake will be here himself along with Lil Wayne, Roy Woods and more.

Times and prices vary for all of the events.

Drake started "HAW" back in 2014. The artist credits Houston with launching his career, specifically a show at Warehouse live back in May 2009.

40th Annual Houston World Series of Dog Shows

Come, sit and stay with the Houston World Series of dog show at NRG Park.

Along with breed judging and obedience, you'll discover agility dogs racing over obstacle courses, fly-ball teams hurdling to beat the clock and 4-footed athletes catching Frisbee and dancing to music.

Tickets range from $10-$20 the barking begins at 8 AM through Sunday.

Houston Fajita Festival

The smell of seasoned meats and vegetables will fill the air in downtown Houston Saturday as families enjoy the fajita festival at HTX Sports Creek. Restaurants and food trucks will battle it out for the best fajitas in H-Town.

Doors open at 1 p.m.

And chew on this— tickets are only $10.