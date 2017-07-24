Closing Comments: Suicide Awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON--Suicide is `not` painless and never funny but it is a growing problem among school age children and many adults.

Even if you do not believe in depression or mental illness would you be prepared to help a loved one? Would you even spot the signs?

Ten Warning Signs of Suicide

Preoccupation with death and dying

Drastic changes in behavior or personality

A recent severe loss (such as a relationship) or threat of a loss

Unexpected preparations for death such as making out a will

Giving away prized possessions

A previous suicide attempt

Uncharacteristic impulsiveness, recklessness, or risk-taking

Loss of interest in personal appearance

Increased use of alcohol or drugs

Sense of hopelessness about the future

If you or someone you know are contemplating suicide please call 1-800-273-TALK (8255). If someone is in immediate crisis, dial 911.