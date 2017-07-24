Closing Comments: Suicide Awareness

HOUSTON--Suicide is `not` painless and never funny but it is a growing problem among school age children and many adults.

Even if you do not believe in depression or mental illness would you be prepared to help a loved one? Would you even spot the signs?

Ten Warning Signs of Suicide

  • Preoccupation with death and dying
  • Drastic changes in behavior or personality
  • A recent severe loss (such as a relationship) or threat of a loss
  • Unexpected preparations for death such as making out a will
  • Giving away prized possessions
  • A previous suicide attempt
  • Uncharacteristic impulsiveness, recklessness, or risk-taking
  • Loss of interest in personal appearance
  • Increased use of alcohol or drugs
  • Sense of hopelessness about the future

If you or someone you know are contemplating suicide please call 1-800-273-TALK (8255). If someone is in immediate crisis, dial 911.