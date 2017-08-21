HOUSTON -- Awwww Monday, what a perfect day to stop working and stare at the sky! It is estimated the solar eclipse cost employers nearly $700 million in lost productivity. What do you think about that? Grego shares his thoughts.
Closing Comments: Monday’s total solar eclipse costs employers big bucks in productivity loss
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
March Madness could cost employers $4 billion in productivity
-
Closing Comments: Enough is enough! Time to step up our defenses to protect our children
-
Closing Comments: Parenting is a contact sport
-
Closing Comments: President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un
-
Closing Comments: Time for a Tune Up!
-
-
Closing Comments: Equal Justice Under the Law
-
Closing Comments: Simple Solutions
-
Closing Comments: Be on the lookout for things that slither and crawl
-
Closing Comments: Lost in Found NewsFix Edition
-
Closing Comments: Stay grindin’!
-
-
Closing Comments: It’s Fri-yayyy! How about some viewer feedback?
-
Closing Comments: Let us not forget what Memorial Day is really about
-
Closing Comments: Gun safety — even for law enforcement!