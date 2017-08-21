Closing Comments: Monday’s total solar eclipse costs employers big bucks in productivity loss

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video HOUSTON -- Awwww Monday, what a perfect day to stop working and stare at the sky! It is estimated the solar eclipse cost employers nearly $700 million in lost productivity. What do you think about that? Grego shares his thoughts. Filed in: Closing Comments Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

