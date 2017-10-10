Houston Police Officers’ Union holds blood drive for Officer Nestor Garcia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- The Houston Police Department saves lives every day and today they're rallying to save the life of their fellow officers injured in the line of duty.

The Houston Police Officers' Union along with the help from other local enforcement officer, held a blood drive for Officer Nestor Garcia.

Last month a vehicle hit and dragged the rookie officer on southwest freeway while he was serving a warrant.

Officer Garcia remains hospitalized at Memorial Herman, where he's still receiving multiple transfusions to save his life.