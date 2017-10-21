HPD: Officers shoot, kill man who fatally stabbed wife at NE Houston apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By: Ashley Tillery

HOUSTON – Houston police shot and killed a man who confessed to fatally stabbing his wife at a north Houston apartment complex Friday night, HPD says.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. at The Retreat on Roslyn apartments at 5801 North Houston Rosslyn Road.

According to police, the suspect called 911, confessing to stabbing his wife inside their apartment. When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect was seen in the parking lot and confronted five HPD officers, while holding a knife.

Police say the suspect aggressively went towards the officers and threatened them.

One officer attempted to tase the suspect, while the other four officers shot at him. The suspect was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, where he later died.

HPD returned to the apartment where they found the woman dead inside a unit due to stab wounds.