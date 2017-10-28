× HPD: Two killed in fiery crash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Two people are dead after a driver lost control of the car, slamming it into a tree early Saturday morning, the Houston Police Department said.

The fiery crash happened around 4 a.m in the 7400 block of Ashcroft near Bissonnet.

According to witnesses at the scene, the driver was traveling at a high-speed rate and ignored all stop signs before the vehicle collided head-on with a tree.

The catastrophic impact caused the car to split into two and ignite in flames, police said.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities have not been released pending verification by the Medical Examiner’s office.