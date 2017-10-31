Critter News: Texas shelter dog’s smile goes viral, goat-herding hero pooch and elephants turning into pumpkins?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLER, Texas — A smiling pooch named Cheech went viral after his picture was posted to Facebook by a Texas animal shelter.

Cheech found a forever home thanks to his toothy grin and after the recent hurricanes, shelter animals need loving homes in a hurry.

Way to use those charming chompers, Cheech!

Meanwhile, another handsome hound is making headlines for another reason.

Meet "Odin," a goat-herding dog who refused to leave this herd of goats even during the recent wildfires in California.

"This breed of dogs doesn't do tricks. They're livestock dogs. And he sat down and said 'I'm not going anywhere,'" Odin's owner Roland Tembo Hendel said.

Miraculously, Odin and all eight goats he cared for survived the deadly flames.

Another heartfelt story is making the news but this time in Alaska and they don't call this place 'The Last Frontier' for nothing!

Where else would you find a pack of wild Lynx roaming across your back porch?

The homeowner Tim Newton found what he thought were kittens playing on his back deck, but says after he heard the mom calling her cubs in a nearby bush, he realized they weren't your typical house cats!

Goes to show it doesn't get much more rugged than Alaska, and Newton's website, RuggedAlaska. com, is loaded with some breathtaking sights.

Speaking of breathtaking, what happens when some elephants in California encounter a pumpkin?

"They don't get pumpkins very often. They've never had a large pumpkin which we are thrilled to give them!" San Diego Zoo Safari Park's lead keeper Mindy Albrightso explained. "We were super excited to see what they would do and how they would react to it-- would they even know what it was? And it was white! They've never seen a white pumpkin before."

With elephant populations declining worldwide, the 13-member herd at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is part of a conservation effort.

But looks like a Jack-o-lantern's worst nightmare!