Police: 19-year-old Angleton woman raped by armed man; suspect still at large 

ANGLETON, Texas — A possibly armed man — believed to be highly dangerous — is still at large after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in the Angleton area.

The victim was assaulted in the 200 block of S. Anderson Street near the railroad tracks, according to the Angleton Police Department. The suspect allegedly flashed a black pistol before climbing into the teen’s car and forcing her to drive a short distance south of the railroad tracks. Investigators said he then forced the teen out of her vehicle, removed his mask and sexually assaulted her.

The victim’s father called police officers, who were dispatched to the family’s home at 12:16 a.m. Thursday. The teen was taken to UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus with non-life threatening injuries, the police department said.

Police and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office searched the area and were unable to find the suspect.

The alleged attacker is described as a man with a muscular build standing at 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information should call Angleton police at 979-849-2383.