× Alleged credit card thief wanted in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of using a stolen credit card at a department store in the Willow Brook area.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the store in the 21500 block of Tomball Parkway at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 29. He made a purchase with the credit card and then left on foot.

Police said video surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect, who has a medium build and a short fade hair cut. He was reportedly wearing a red jogging suit and black tennis shoes.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.