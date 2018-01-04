× HCSO: Man attempts to assault family member with knife in Harris County home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was accused of attempting to physically assault his family member with a knife after an altercation in a Harris County home Tuesday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call around 9:01 p.m. at a residence in the 400 block of Breeze Park Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that Victor Mejia, 30, and another man got into an argument that escalated into a physical altercation for unknown reasons.

Mejia then grabbed a knife, came behind the victim and allegedly tried to assault the victim with the knife, deputies said.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and is faced with a deadly conduct charge.

According to deputies, the victim did not suffer any injuries.