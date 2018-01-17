× White Alabama student kicked out of Alpha Phi for explicit video rant about using n-word

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A University of Alabama student may face disciplinary action after a highly explicit Instagram video was posted of the former-soro saying the n-word multiple times and flipping her middle finger to anyone who would criticize her for doing so on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Harley Barber has also been removed from the Beta Mu chapter of the Alpha Phi Sorority since the video went viral. The school tweeted Tuesday she had been reported to the Office of Student Conduct.

In the video, the student says she wanted to be a member of the Greek organization since she was in high school.

“N—–! N—–! N—–! I’m in the south now, b—-!” Barber chants, “I’m in the south now, so everybody can f— off! I’m from New Jersey, so I can say n—— as much as I want.”

Barber is joined in the video by at least two other women, who laugh and hype the student as she records.

Alpha Phi released the following statement via Facebook:

“Alpha Phi is a diverse, values-based organization and condemns the language and opinions in these videos. They are offensive and hateful to both our own members and to other members of the Greek and campus community. The Beta Mu chapter leadership and supporting alumnae moved quickly to address the offense, and Ms. Barber is no longer a member of Alpha Phi.”

University of Alabama released the following statement via:

“These remarks are ignorant and disturbing and in no way reflect the values of The University of Alabama. This unfortunate behavior has been reported to the Office of Student Conduct as it does not align with the community expectations of students at the Capstone.”