Houston Press Best of Houston® names Stripes best place to get cheap gas

Posted 7:06 PM, January 22, 2018, by , Updated at 03:34PM, October 4, 2018

HOUSTON — Are you that driver who swerves around town looking for the cheapest spot to fill up your car? If so look no further, bargain hunters, because the Houston Press has named Stripes the best place in Houston to get cheap gas.