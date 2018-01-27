× 4-year-old child accidentally shoots himself in Texas City, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself at his grandmother’s home Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas City Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting call around 1:20 p.m. at a residence in the 2800 block of Lynn Circle.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 4-year-old child was shot.

According to police, the child found a small caliber handgun in a bedroom and accidentally pulled the trigger.

The shooting remains under investigation.