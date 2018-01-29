Houston Press Best of Houston® names Kitchen 713 Best Soul Food in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— In a city as culturally diverse as Houston anyone looking to turn a profit in the restaurant business has to include many different flavors to their menu.

That's exactly what Houston chef and co-owner of Kitchen 713, Ross Coleman decided to do.

The restaurant, which is perfectly located in Houston's West End infuses international flavors into their southern cuisine all while keeping their southern roots.

It's no wonder the Houston Press names Kitchen 713 the best soul food in Houston.

It's truly an honor to be on this list," said Coleman.