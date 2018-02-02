HOUSTON -- Annette Bening and Jamie Bell charm the screen in new release Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool. Nominated for their performances at the BAFTA’s (British equivalent to the Oscars), the true story of film star Gloria Graham and her young beau Peter Turner is quite a tale. Film Critic Dustin Chase also review’s Italy’s foreign film submission A Ciambra and Paddington 2, which are now playing in theaters. And why Helen Mirren’s new horror movie Winchester is being swept under the rug. All that and more on this week’s Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, A Ciambra, Paddington 2 and Winchester
-
Flix Fix: Adrift, On Chesil Beach, How to Talk to Girls at Parties
-
Flix Fix: Deadpool 2, Book Club, Let the Sunshine In
-
Flix Fix: Hereditary, Oceans 8, Hotel Artemis and First Reformed
-
Flix Fix: Solo, Beast, Seagull
-
Flix Fix: Rampage, Where is Kyra and You Were Never Really Here
-
-
Flix Fix: Rampage, Where Is Kyra, You Were Never Really Here, Beirut, An Ordinary Man and Krystal
-
Flix Fix: Tully, Overboard and Backstabbing for Beginners
-
Flix Fix: Avengers Infinity Wars, The Rider and Kings
-
Flix Fix: Dustin Chase reviews A Quiet Place, Blockers, The Miracle Season
-
Flix Fix: Ready Player One, Journey’s End and Flower
-
-
Flix Fix: I Feel Pretty, Lean on Pete and Finding your Feet
-
Flix Fix: Unsane, Midnight Sun, The Leisure Seeker, The Death of Stalin and Pacific Rim: Uprising
-
Flix Fix: Red Sparrow, Death Wish, A Fantastic Woman