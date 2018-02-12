Houston Press Best of Houston® names Levy Park the Best New Park in Houston

HOUSTON—Houstonians are calling this green space the hottest in town. With a prime Upper Kirby location, a dog park and soft grounds for kids to fall on, it's no wonder the Houston Press names Levy Park the Best new park in Houston.
