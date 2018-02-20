Middle school teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate behavior with a student

Posted 12:15 PM, February 20, 2018, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

metal prison bars with handcuffs on black background

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WALA) — Authorities have arrested a Baldwin County teacher. According to sources he’s accused of inappropriate contact with a student.

The same source tells FOX10 News that the individual is a teacher at Central Baldwin Middle School.

Officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. where they will release the name of the teacher and go into details regarding their investigation.

We will broadcast the press conference live on the FOX10 News Facebook page at 3 p.m.

This story will update as information becomes available.