Man shoves woman into snow during road rage fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAMPSHIRE — Investigators in New Hampshire are looking into a serious case of road rage caught on camera. In the video, you can see a woman getting out of her car, then a man gets out of his car and shoves her so hard she hits the ground.

Another driver, was pulling up to the same stop, when the drama started and grabbed her phone. “He was throwing his hands around, you could see, you could sense he was a little aggravated or angry,” Jennifer Needham said.

The Nashua Police Department reported the female driver was behind the male driver, and things escalated when he threw his car into reverse.

“She said that the guy had backed his car into hers, so that's when she got out of the car and came up to his window,” Needham said.

We're guessing a few four-letter words were exchanged before the woman ended up in the snow. Police are hoping the video will be a reminder to keep your cool on the roads and stay safe out there. “You never know who you're dealing with, you never know where somebody's coming from, you never know what they're up to,”Lt. Carlos Camacho said.

The witness says she called 911, but she wishes that she could have done more. “Thank God there was snow, so that she didn't smack her head, and you know, result in fatal injury. It was just crazy, it happened out of nowhere pretty much,” Needham said.

Police are working to identify both drivers to figure out if any charges will be made.