Female motorcyclist killed overnight in accident along Gulf Freeway overpass, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a fatal accident involving a female motorcyclist late Monday just outside the Clear Lake area.

Investigators said the woman was riding a motorcycle along the southbound overpass of the Gulf Freeway near E. Sam Houston Parkway South around 11 p.m. The motorcyclist lost control and was ejected from the vehicle. The motorcycle was found in a grassy area below the freeway.

When paramedics arrived, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are talking to witness.

The initial investigation suggests no other vehicles were involved in the accident, HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

