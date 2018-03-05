Monday Motivation: Total body core workout with Jennifer Winters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— It's time for your Monday motivation fitness tip of the week.

This week is all about Core!

The core is the powerhouse to the total body. If the core is strong the body is strong.

Jennifer Winters has the tools to help you get back into your weekly fitness routine.

Do the following circuit routine to build muscle and increase cardio.

Pike 3 sets of 20 Ball Exchange 3 sets of 20 Torso Twist 3 sets of 20

For more health and fitness advice or to submit an application to work with Jennifer, go to https://www.facebook.com/houstonsuperwoman/