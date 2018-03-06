Kim Jon Un meets with South Korean intelligence chiefs, USS Carl Vinson arrives in Vietnam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KOREA - Just one week after the Winter Olympics, in Pyongyang, North and South Korea are making steps forward to diplomacy.

High-level South Korean delegates went to North Korea and met with Kim Jong Un, Monday and one hot topic they're hoping to diffuse is nuclear weapons.

President Trump says if the U.S. and North Korea will work together they have to get rid of their nuclear weapons program.

This is the first time since 2011 Jong Un has spoken with South Korean leaders in person.

Another history making moment took place in Vietnam when the USS Carl Vinson arrived at port.

The U.S. Navy and Vietnamese military even held a meet and greet.

The 95,000 ton ship is a big sign that the United States supports Vietnam when it comes to standing up against Chinese aggression in the South China Sea.