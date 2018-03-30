Two high-ranking admins resign as probe into contaminated Galveston County dental clinics continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS CITY, Texas —The Galveston County Health District announced Friday its executive director and the dental director have resigned after a failed clinic inspection revealed roughly 9,500 of patients were exposed to Hepatitis, both B and C, and HIV.

"This represents a positive step in moving forward," Dr. Philip Keiser of GCHD said.

Keiser also detailed unbelievable violations of fluids in dental instruments left uncleaned and dirty brushes discovered at the dental clinic.

Since February the federally funded clinic's dental office has been suspended pending an investigation into unsanitary sterilization practices, including 11 immediate threat-to-life violations.

Testing began on Monday and more than 500 results have been gathered so far.

"None have been positive so far, and we're very pleased with that," Keiser added.

Dental services at Coastal will remain closed while the Galveston County Health District and the Department of State Health Services look further into the matter.

Testing is strongly recommended for anyone who may have seen a dentist at either clinic in Texas City or Galveston for any reason between March 15, 2015 and Feb. 12. Patients who visited the clinic during that time frame may be at risk.

A hotline is setup for anyone who wants to make an appointment for free testing through Galveston County at (409) 938-2397.

You can also sign up for testing online.