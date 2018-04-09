Houston Press names Rockets’ Coach Mike D’Antoni Best Coach in Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are at the top of the NBA right now and the captain of their ship might just lead them all the way this year! So it's no wonder the Houston Press has named Head Coach Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets the best coach in Houston.