Construction workers unearth historic cemetery on Fort Bend ISD property

SUGARLAND, Texas— Fort Bend ISD has halted work of the James Reese Career and Technical Center after construction workers unearthed a historical cemetery.

Fort Bend ISD purchased the land located at University Boulevard and Chatham Avenues in 2011, and construction of the James Reese Career and Technical Center began in 2017.

FBISD announced to the community that there wasn’t enough information or evidence to identify a time frame for the historic cemetery or any of idea as to who is buried at the site.

“We are proceeding under the guidance and expertise of the Texas Historical Commission to ensure we are respecting the history and lives of the people buried on this site. One our community members who has a passion for history brought to our attention the possibility of archeological artifacts in the general area. We were careful as we began work, with an archeologist on site from the beginning,” said Dr. Charles Dupre, Fort Bend ISD Superintendent of Schools.