Houston Press names Bernie’s Burger Bus the Best Family Restaurant in Houston

Posted 5:56 PM, April 16, 2018, by , Updated at 03:34PM, October 4, 2018

HOUSTON — From starting as a food truck in 2010 to three locations in Housto, this burgers-and-fries joint is a staple in their community! It's no wonder the Houston Press names Bernie's Burger Bus the best family restaurant in H-Town!