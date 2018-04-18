Barbara Bush memorial on display at George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - While the flags fly at half staff outside the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, there's a memorial to Barbara Bush inside.

"We're all sad that she's gone, but it's really in many ways a celebration of her life," said Warren Finch, the museum's director. "Her life and her legacy is in this museum. The photographs, the letters, the memorabilia, a lot of that is out of her scrapbooks."

On Saturday, the former first lady will be buried at the Bush family gravesite on the museum's property.

The museum will have a condolence book the public can sign for the next 30 days. The museum will be free for the public to visit this Thursday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. It will be closed this Friday and Saturday in preparation for the burial. For more information, click here.