HPD: Local teens accused of luring online buyers to vacant house, robbing victims at gunpoint

HOUSTON — Houston police released sketches Thursday of two teens accused of luring online shoppers to a vacant house and then robbing the unsuspecting victims at gunpoint.

On Tuesday, one victim found an iPhone for sale on an online post and agreed to meet with the seller at a home in the 5000 block of Ridge Manor Drive around 1:50 p.m. When the victim arrived, a woman approached her and showed her an iPhone.

The victim told the suspect that the phone was not the same as what was agreed on, at which time, a man armed with a handgun came out of the house. Investigators said he pointed the gun at the victim’s head and demanded her purse.

Once the suspects had the victim’s belongings, they ran away in an unknown direction.

Police said a similar robbery happened outside the same house the next day.

Investigators are now searching for a man believed to be in his late teens, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a normal build. The woman accompanying him is possibly 15 or 16 years old, slightly taller and has a thin build.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.