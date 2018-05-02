Crime Stoppers of Houston and Adult Protective Services kick-off Elder Abuse Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and to spread the knowledge need to protect our seniors, Crime Stoppers of Houston and Adult Protective services released a list of Harris County's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives for Elderly Abuse Crimes during a press conference Wednesday morning.

"Elder abuse is rapidly becoming one of the fastest growing crimes," Deputy Dir. Nichole Christoph of Crime Stoppers of Houston said.

It continues to be one of the most unreported and unnoticed types of crimes in America, despite some often obvious signs. According to officials, currently, only 1 in 14 cases of elder abuse are reported.

"Bruises, pressure marks, scrapes, burns, all can be indications of abuse," Ass. Chief Tim Navarre of the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The agency reminded residents that anyone can be an abuser. There's not stereotype, added Wendy Bainbridge with the Houston Police Department.

"But sadly, at least 60% of them are family members," Bainbridge said.

"Children who are physically abusing parents. We see grandchildren or tenants who are financially exploiting an elder," says assistant district attorney, Mary McFaden.

The listed fugitives are wanted for a variety of assaults, including attacking elderly individuals with pepper spray, hitting them in the face with a lamp and a baseball bat. One of the suspects chocked their victim and tossed the person onto the concrete.

"But we cover a myriad of other things: sexual abuse, financial exploitation, neglect," McFaden said.

Officials said the senior population is considered the most vulnerable— easily duped. Medicare fraud is a biggie. So much so, everyone is getting a new card over the next year that no longer includes social security numbers.

The change will hopefully prevent further identity theft, Jennifer Salazar of the Better Business Bureau said. However, it won't stop all the scheming, scamming scumbags.

"The biggest thing to know is you'll never receive a call from Medicare. You will get a call from the Queen of England before you get a call from Medicare because it's not going to happen," Salazar said.

At least seven local agencies are working together on behalf of the elderly. Each has a different expertise from prevention to prosecution, which can be challenging.

"We are teaching our investigators how to take a statement from someone with cognitive impairment," Bainbridge said.

We can all help get jerks like the 10 most-wanted out of our neighborhoods, especially if we see or suspect something 's not quite right.

In those cases, Navarre says, "Have the courage to question what`s going on and report to the authorities."

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.