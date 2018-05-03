Identity released of man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend at METRO bus stop in southeast Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston police have identified a man they say fatally stabbed his girlfriend multiple times while the woman was waiting at a METRO bus stop in the Glenbrook Valley area early Thursday.

Debra Flowers Haggerty, 62, was found unresponsive in front of the Broadway Casa Apartments in the 8400 block of Broadway Street around 5:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

Police later identified Herberot Hill, 57, as the victim's alleged killer.

The two were dating.

Apartment residents told investigators the victim and Hill had been arguing for several hours before the stabbing.

Hill was arrested by officers as he was leaving the apartment. Officers found evidence inside the residence connecting him to the murder, investigators say.

