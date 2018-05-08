Latin Women’s Initiative Fashion Show, Luncheon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Save the date! The 16th annual Latin Women's Initiative Fashion Show and Luncheon will be this Friday, May 11 at the Hilton Americas-Houston.

At the fashion-forward event, approximately 700 guests will be in attendance and will help benefit the Latino community.

LWI is using fashion to help empower Houston's Latino community and showcasing the exceptional Latino creative talent that is blooming around the world.

To learn more about Latin Women's Initiative, click here. For more information on LWI's Fashion Show and Luncheon, click here.

Catch a glimpse at the 15th annual Latin Women's Initiative Fashion Show below: