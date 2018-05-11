Flix Fix: Life of the Party, Dark Crimes and Breaking In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Melissa McCarthy returns in the latest comedy directed by her husband Ben Falcone, Life of the Party. A PG-13 endeavor compared to her usual R-rated vulgarity, finds the Oscar nominated comedian heading back to college— with her daughter! AP award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews this week’s newest releases which also include Jim Carrey in the investigative crime flick Dark Crimes. Additionally, Gabrielle Union is fighting for her family in home invasion suspense thriller Breaking In. Your guide to this weeks box office options starts right here on Flix Fix only at CW39.