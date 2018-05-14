FBCSO: Katy man, accused of killing estranged wife, found alive with gunshot wound to head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas — A local man accused of killing his estranged wife was hospitalized Monday morning with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after SWAT officers tried to force the suspect out of his apartment in the Katy area, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Troy Nehls, the sheriff's office received a call at 5 a.m. from a family member claiming her brother had shot and killed his wife and was threatening to kill himself at an apartment in the 2400 block of Katy-Flewellen.

Meanwhile, the Harris County Sheriff's Office was investigating a homicide at the Sync at Kingsland Ranch Apartments in the 21100 block of Kingsland Boulevard where a woman was found with fatal gunshot wounds at about 4:30 a.m. The victim was identified only as a woman in her 30s.

"She appears to be dressed for work [and] was leaving the location with a current boyfriend from what we understand," an HCSO investigator said. "As they were getting to the car, in the parking lot, is when the suspect approached them. [He] had a gun, and the situation took place at that point. That's what we know, so far, from preliminary. And I stress that it's all preliminary."

Nehls said the confirmed homicide prompted FBCSO deputies to responded to the man's apartment, where the suspect had barricade himself inside the residence. SWAT officers worked for several hours to get the suspect to come outside, including using gas canisters to smoke the man out, but received no response.

"Obviously, it's a busy time in the morning here with a large apartment complex with children, school buses," Nehls said. "Over the past few hours or so, we've did everything we could to try to make contact with the individual inside the apartment complex to no avail."

The suspect — believed to be in his late 40s — was taken to a hospital via LifeFlight.

"He was still breathing at the time," Nehls said.

We are working with @FBCSO to apprehend a man connected with this morning's fatal shooting of a woman in the 21100 block of Kingsland in Katy. The man is barricaded in a home in the 2400 block of Katy-Flewellen. Please avoid area. PIO is en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/QynKQ0MnbO — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 14, 2018

Nehls said the couple has a 2-year-old child who is safe and doesn't appear to have been around during the unfolding homicide and alleged suicide attempt. The sheriff added the nature of the dispute is unclear, but the victim and suspect had filed complaints against each other with FBCSO within the last two weeks.

Officers said it hasn't been confirmed whether the man and woman were divorced or separated.

"As to what the issues were, I don't know, but it appears to be domestic in nature," Nehls said.

HCSO is leading an investigation into the homicide with support from FBCSO, the sheriff said.

"We want to ensure the community that this was an isolated incident," an investigator said about the scene in Harris County. "There's no loose shooter running around the apartment complex or in the area. We have this well contained, and it appears to be a situation of domestic violence."