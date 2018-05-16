4-year-old boy hit by stray bullet during shootout at Kings Row Apartments in southeast Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—The Houston Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old boy was injured during a shooting in southeast Houston Tuesday night.

According to police, a group of people got into an argument inside the courtyard of the Kings Row Apartments at 4141 Barberry at Scott Street around 10 p.m. During the argument, guns were pulled out and multiple shots were fired.

The child, identified by his grandmother as Sir Romeo, was playing in the courtyard when he was shot in the stomach by a stray bullet.

"I have no idea how it happened. I don't know who did it, how it happened, nothing! I just know that my grandson fell on the ground because he got a bullet hole through him," the child's grandmother, Lorianne, said.

Officers, who were responding to a domestic violence situation at another residence inside the complex, heard the shots and ran towards the gunfire, but did not see the shooters.

Sir Romeo will add to the growing number of children who have suffered at the hands of gun violence in Houston in 2018 and those in the community are calling for justice.

"It's not right for a 4-year-old to have to go through this. Mayor Turner do something, that's all I'm asking! Do something, before another child end up shot," said Lorianne.

So far to date, eleven children have died in Harris County from gun-related incidents.

Tristian Hutchins, De'Maree Adkins, O'Cyrus Breaux, Nelson Cruz, Joshua Hill, Messiah Marshall, Jaquan Neal, Ashley Perdomo, Juan Trinidad, Edwin Valdez, and Stephen Verdell Jr. are among those children.

