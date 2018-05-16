Arizona school yearbook lists student as ‘Most Likely to Bomb the US’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARIZONA -- School yearbooks are full of fun memories, and silly superlatives. Maybe you were named "Most Likely to be President" or "Most Likely to Win a Nobel Prize,” but an Arizona eighth grader at Sonoran Science Academy "blew the minds" of his classmates with his superlative.

"I looked down and read his "Most Likely to Bomb the U.S" and I just sat there and for a second, and I thought 'no way, this is not happening,” said concerned parent Bree Brown.

The school says the student gave himself that title as a misguided attempt at humor, but parents aren't having it, and want to know why it was ever included in the yearbook.

"The school really wants to reiterate how sorry they are about this situation,” said school spokesman, Matt Benson.

It's common for yearbooks to have sections where students are allowed to vote for "Most Popular" or "Most Athletic," but in this case the school says students were given open-ended questions and filled the answers out themselves.

"There was no vote. Each student individually chose those designations,” said Benson. "With those words bombing a nation, that's an act of terrorism. You can't put that on a child's future,” added another parent.

That's not the only thing that has parents concerned for "Favorite Memory," one student wrote "Getting stabbed with a pencil."

"That was an actual occurrence that happened at the school. Police were called. It wasn't something funny where I just poked you with a pencil,” said Brown.

A school spokesman calls the situation an oversight and the school is now investigating.

“The school has taken disciplinary action against that advisor. They want to make sure it never happens again,” said Benson.

The school has asked parents to return all yearbooks, and they are reprinting them for free.