HOUSTON — Harris County Deputy Christopher Gains was injured in a gun battle and is now in a wheelchair with a ton of medical bills to pay for. The officers of the Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4 put on a BBQ lunch fundraiser to raise money for him and his family. The event brought community and law enforcement members together for an afternoon of eating, giving back and showing gratitude for the health of Gains.
BBQ lunch raises funds to help Harris County deputy critically injured in gun battle
