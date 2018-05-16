Between the Lines: Craig learns all about urban chicken farming from experts

HOUSTON — Craig Hlavaty recently met up with urban farmers "Chicken" Mike and Nicole Graham and learned about raising chickens in an urban setting. It seems our man might one day be a chicken farmer.
