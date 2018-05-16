Driver hospitalized after tanker hauling butane overturns on U.S. 59 in Fort Bend County, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The U.S-59 was shut down in both directions and a Lamar ISD schools was forced to shelter-in-place after an tanker driver lost control and the vehicle overturned on the highway Wednesday morning. Officials said the truck was hauling butane and HazMat crews were called to the scene.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed the commercial vehicle flipped near Isleib and Beasley roads around 5 a.m., forcing deputies to close the freeway near the Spur 10 exit at Hartledge Road.

The driver was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, officials said. The extent of his injuries has not been released.

"Once the extent of the leak is determined the product will be removed from the tank and a crew will upright the truck and tow it off-scene. Once the truck and gas has been removed from the scene the roadway will be cleared and traffic will flow again. Once the team on-scene determines the details of this process an estimate for the reopening of the roadway can be provided," officials said in a statement from the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management.

In response, Beasley Elementary School initiated shelter-in-place protocol as a precaution. The district said parents were notified the students were safe and the school day processed as normal.

The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office, Sheriff's Office, Emergency Medical Services, Office of Emergency Management, Rosenberg Fire & Police, TxDOT, Texas DPS, and Beasley Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Update: US 59 SB traffic will exit Spur 10 to US 90-A to SH 60 in East Bernard. NB traffic will exit SH 60 and reverse route. Expect major delays along the route. @TxDOTHoustonPIO #HouTraffic — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 16, 2018