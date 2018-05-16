Fort Bend ISD elementary school spared from closure after community wages war to stop district plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR LAND, Texas - When Fort Bend ISD parents hear the R-word, they get worried. "R" as in rezoning!

Prior to Monday night's board meeting, the fates of several schools in the district, and the kids who go there, were up in the air. Of special concern was what might happen to Barrington Place Elementary in Sugar Land. The future of the 30-year-old campus looked bleak.

Suzanne Chescheir explained, "We started petitioning, started fighting, getting the community involved, the parents, involved, students involved."

Hundreds also showed up at the meeting to voice their concerns and all their efforts worked! After a marathon board meeting that ended after 1 a.m., the school board members voted to spare Barrington from the chopping block.

"When they saw the community step up, I think that really, you know, they also answered quickly," Ravi Brahmbhat said.

In all, 11 different issues were on the agenda to accommodate growth and alleviate overcrowding. These involved rezoning, expanding and building. Ultimately, the board modified several of those items.

The revised master plan recommends building five new schools, rebuilding two, adding on to four, and land for a future high school campus.

Now that they have an updated facilities plan, they need a capital plan. Meaning, they need to figure out how to pay for everything!

