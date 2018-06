Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Cydnee C. Patterson celebrated a blockbuster victory by earning her degree from Prairie View A&M University.

Patterson chose to mark the special occasion with a digital invitation for family friends with a "Hollywood style" cinematic graduation video. The graduation video has more than 30,000 shares on Twitter and 400,000 views.

Check out the video to see what all the hype is about. Great stuff!