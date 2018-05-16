× HCSO: Man found fatally shot on apartment balcony in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW, Texas— The Harris County Sherriff’s Office are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside an apartment balcony Tuesday.

According to deputies, the incident occurred at an apartment complex at Woodrow and Harding around 9:40 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies that two unidentified men were seen walking up the stairs of the man’s apartment before hearing a gunshot. A woman and the same men were later seen leaving the complex in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.