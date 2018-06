Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Could Houston cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson be making a move to magic?

The New York Times is reporting "there is a growing belief" the Orlando Magic wants Sampson to replace Frank Vogel.

Sampson has never been a permanent head coach in the NBA, although he did serve as an assistant for the Rockets and the Milwaukee Bucks.

He's been the head coach at UH since 2014. No response from the Cougars athletic department on the reports.